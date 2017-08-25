Qatar Shuts Down Chad Embassy in Doha

Qatar’s foreign ministry on Thursday announced the embassy for Chad was closed in retaliation for Chad’s decision to cut diplomatic ties. Qatar gave personnel 72 hours to leave the country, Anadolu Agency reported.

The foreign ministry’s statement read: “The Foreign Ministry in the State of Qatar has expressed its rejection and condemnation of the reasons contained in the statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign

Affairs of the Republic of Chad concerning the closure of the Embassy of the State of Qatar in N'Djamena.

The statement also said the reason of closure of the Qatar Embassy in N’Djamena is “political blackmail against the State of Qatar with the intention of joining the siege countries for very well known reasons”.

On June 5, Saudi Arabia, the U.A.E, Bahrain, Egypt and Yemen all abruptly cut diplomatic relations with Doha, accusing it of meddling in their domestic affairs and supporting terrorist groups.

Mauritania followed suit shortly afterward, while Jordan downgraded its diplomatic representation in Doha.

Saudi Arabia also sealed its land border with Qatar, geographically isolating the tiny Gulf nation.

Doha, for its part, strenuously denies it is a supporter of terrorism, describing the moves to isolate it as “unjustified” and in breach of international law.