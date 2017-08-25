NIMH: Mostly Sunny Today With Temperatures of Up to 32°

The weather today will be mostly sunny, but the morning will be quite cool, weathermen of the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology with the Bulgarian Academy of Sciences say.

Light northeasterly wind will be felt in the southeastern parts of the country.

The highs will vary between 27 and 32 C, the highest expected temperature in Sofia is 27 C.

The atmospheric pressure is slightly above the average for the month and will remain stable throughout the day.

The highs at the seaside will be between 25-27 C and the seawater temperature will be about 25 C.

 

