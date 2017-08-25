NIMH: Mostly Sunny Today With Temperatures of Up to 32°
Society » ENVIRONMENT | August 25, 2017, Friday // 10:10| Views: | Comments: 0
pixabay.com
Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
The weather today will be mostly sunny, but the morning will be quite cool, weathermen of the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology with the Bulgarian Academy of Sciences say.
Light northeasterly wind will be felt in the southeastern parts of the country.
The highs will vary between 27 and 32 C, the highest expected temperature in Sofia is 27 C.
The atmospheric pressure is slightly above the average for the month and will remain stable throughout the day.
The highs at the seaside will be between 25-27 C and the seawater temperature will be about 25 C.
- » Switzerland Landslide: At Least 8 Missing
- » Qatar Shuts Down Chad Embassy in Doha
- » Hurricane Harvey Strengthens, Threatens U.S. with Most Powerful Storm in 12 Years
- » Forest Fire at Kresna Gorge Continues to Rage, Residents Evacuated
- » Eight People are Missing after a Landslide in Switzerland
- » 5.5 on the Richter Scale Shakes Iran and Iraq
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)