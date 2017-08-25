French President Emmanuel Macron on a Working Visit in Bulgaria

On August 25, Evksinograd Palace in Varna, head of state Rumen Radev and Prime Minister Boyko Borisov will hold talks with French President Emmanuel Macron, reported BGNES.

The ceremony of welcoming the President of the French Republic is at 10.00 am in front of the Palace of Evksinograd, followed by an official photograph of the two presidents and their wives.

At 11.15, the two presidents will hold a joint press conference for the media.

The press conference of Prime Minister Borisov and President Macron is at 12.45.

The topics of the European Union's agenda, the European perspective of the Western Balkan countries, the security of the EU's external borders as well as issues of the bilateral cooperation between Bulgaria and France are expected to be among the highlights during the meetings of the French President in Bulgaria.