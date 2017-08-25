Hurricane Harvey Strengthens, Threatens U.S. with Most Powerful Storm in 12 Years

Hurricane Harvey intensified early on Friday, spinning into potentially the biggest hurricane to hit the U.S. mainland in more than a decade, with life-threatening floods expected along the Gulf Coast, reported Reuters.

Hurricane Harvey grew into a category 2 storm with winds of 105 mph (169 kph) as it moved northwest about 220 miles (355 km) off Corpus Christi, Texas, the National Hurricane Center said in an advisory. It’s forecast to make landfall late Friday or early Saturday. (Graphic: Hurricane Harvey - tmsnrt.rs/2g9jZ0W)

Up to 35 inches (97 cm) of rain are expected over parts of Texas, with winds up to 125 mph (201 kph), and sea levels may surge as high as 12 feet (3.7 meters). Louisiana could get 10 to 15 inches of rain. Flood warnings are in effect for Louisiana and northern Mexico.