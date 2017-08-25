Hurricane Harvey Strengthens, Threatens U.S. with Most Powerful Storm in 12 Years

Society » ENVIRONMENT | August 25, 2017, Friday // 09:44| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Hurricane Harvey Strengthens, Threatens U.S. with Most Powerful Storm in 12 Years pixabay.com

Hurricane Harvey intensified early on Friday, spinning into potentially the biggest hurricane to hit the U.S. mainland in more than a decade, with life-threatening floods expected along the Gulf Coast, reported Reuters. 

Hurricane Harvey grew into a category 2 storm with winds of 105 mph (169 kph) as it moved northwest about 220 miles (355 km) off Corpus Christi, Texas, the National Hurricane Center said in an advisory. It’s forecast to make landfall late Friday or early Saturday. (Graphic: Hurricane Harvey - tmsnrt.rs/2g9jZ0W)

Up to 35 inches (97 cm) of rain are expected over parts of Texas, with winds up to 125 mph (201 kph), and sea levels may surge as high as 12 feet (3.7 meters). Louisiana could get 10 to 15 inches of rain. Flood warnings are in effect for Louisiana and northern Mexico.

Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: gulf, U.S., hurricane, harvey
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria