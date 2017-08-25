Forest Fire at Kresna Gorge Continues to Rage, Residents Evacuated

The situation with the forest fire in the area of Kresna Gorge, South-West of Bulgaria, remains complicated in the late hours on 24th of August, reported BNT.

More than 6,000 decares of coniferous and broad-leaved trees have been destroyed by the fire. Residents of the villages of Oshtava and Senokos have been evacuated.

The fire has been raging for several hours near the villages of Mechkul, Stara Kresna and Oshtava.

Despite the full mobilization of human resources, specialized firefighting equipment and fire engines, the fire continues to rage.

Bulgaria’s Interior Minister Valentin Radev and the Chief of Fire Safety and Protection Directorate General Nikolai Nikolov arrived at the scene.