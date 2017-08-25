Forest Fire at Kresna Gorge Continues to Rage, Residents Evacuated

Society » ENVIRONMENT | August 25, 2017, Friday // 09:40| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Forest Fire at Kresna Gorge Continues to Rage, Residents Evacuated pixabay.com

The situation with the forest fire in the area of Kresna Gorge, South-West of Bulgaria, remains complicated in the late hours on 24th of August, reported BNT.

More than 6,000 decares of coniferous and broad-leaved trees have been destroyed by the fire. Residents of the villages of Oshtava and Senokos have been evacuated.

The fire has been raging for several hours near the villages of Mechkul, Stara Kresna and Oshtava.

Despite the full mobilization of human resources, specialized firefighting equipment and fire engines, the fire continues to rage.

Bulgaria’s Interior Minister Valentin Radev and the Chief of Fire Safety and Protection Directorate General Nikolai Nikolov arrived at the scene.

Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Kresna Gorge, fire, complicated, evacuated
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria