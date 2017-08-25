Germany Warns Turkey it Will Never Join EU While Erdogan Remains in Charge

Germany Warns Turkey it Will Never Join EU While Erdogan Remains in Charge

 Turkey will never be a member of the European Union as long as it is governed by its current president, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel has said, writes The Independent. 

His remarks in an interview with newspaper Bild are likely to further inflame relations between the two Nato allies after Mr Erdogan urged German Turks to boycott Germany's main parties in next month's general election.

"It is clear that in this state, Turkey will never become a member of the EU," Mr Gabriel said.

"It's not because we don't want them but because the Turkish government and Erdogan are moving fast away from everything that Europe stands for."

EU leaders have been critical of Mr Erdogan's crackdown on opponents before and after a failed military coup against him in July last year.

