Two Injured in Explosion in Central Kiev

World » RUSSIA | August 24, 2017, Thursday // 17:09| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Two Injured in Explosion in Central Kiev pixabay.com

Two people were injured on Thursday in an explosion near government headquarters in the center of Kiev, Ukraine's capital, on the Independence Day holiday, police said, quoted by Reuters.

Olena Gitlyanska, spokeswoman for Ukraine's state security service, said the blast, at around 2 p.m., was most likely an act of hooliganism.

The local television channel 112 showed a woman lying on the ground in the street near the government building.

Witnesses told the TV channel that the explosive device seemed to have been thrown from a passing car.

Russia » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Kiev, police, explosion
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria