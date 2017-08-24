Two Injured in Explosion in Central Kiev

Two people were injured on Thursday in an explosion near government headquarters in the center of Kiev, Ukraine's capital, on the Independence Day holiday, police said, quoted by Reuters.

Olena Gitlyanska, spokeswoman for Ukraine's state security service, said the blast, at around 2 p.m., was most likely an act of hooliganism.

The local television channel 112 showed a woman lying on the ground in the street near the government building.

Witnesses told the TV channel that the explosive device seemed to have been thrown from a passing car.