Total Turnover in Bulgaria in the 2nd Quarter of 2017 in Section 'Transport, Storage and Post' Increased by 2.4%

According to the preliminary data in the second quarter of 2017 total turnover index in section ‘Transportation, storage and post’, calculated on the basis of seasonally adjusted data, increased by 2.4% compared to the first quarter of 2017. A highest growth was registered in Postal and courier services - by 5.5%. A decrease was observed in Water transport and Air transport - by 12.5% and 1.3%, respectively, according to data of the National Statistical Institute (NSI).

The total turnover index for section ‘Information and communication’ increased by 7.1% compared to the first quarter of 2017. A rise was observed in all activities in the sector while the largest growth was in Computer programming, consultancy and related activities (13.7%) and Motion picture, video and TV programme production, music publishing activities (9.9%).

In ‘Other business services’ compared to the first quarter of 2017 an increase was registered in most activities - the highest was in Employment activities - by 11.2% and Other professional, scientific and technical activities - by 10.9%. A decline was seen in Architectural and engineering activities; technical testing and analysis - by 5.7% and Travel agency, tour operator and other reservation service and related activities - by 5.4%.

During the second quarter of 2017 the total turnover index, working day adjusted, in section ‘Transportation, storage and post’ increased by 7.4% compared to the same quarter of 2016. The largest growth was in Warehousing and support activities for transportation (14.4%) and Postal and courier services (13.6%). A decrease was observed in Water transport and Air transport - by 25.9% and 5.9%, respectively.

The total working day adjusted turnover index in section ‘Information and communication’ increased by 14.3% compared to the second quarter of 2016. A growth was observed in all activities in the sector. The highest rise was in Information service activities - by 23.3% and Computer programming, consultancy and related activities - by 22.9%.

In ‘Other business services’ compared to the second quarter of 2016 an increase was observed in most activities - the highest was in Other professional, scientific and technical activities - by 31.9%. A drop was seen in Architectural and engineering activities; technical testing and analysis (7.7%) and Travel agency, tour operator and other reservation service and related activities (0.4%).