Net Migration in the UK is Falling due to EU Citizens Leaving the Country

Net migration in the UK has fallen by 81,000 to 246,000, the lowest level in the last three years for the 12-month period ending in March, according to Reuters.

More than half of the decline is due to the fact that EU citizens leave Britain and arrivals on the island are down. After the referendum in June 2016, when the British decided to leave the EU, net migration or the difference between arrivals and departures declined, with the highest figure of 350,000, according to the British Statistical Office. A total of 122,000 Europeans left the UK during the period under consideration, compared with 31,000 in the previous year, according to Associated Press.

Britain has said it wants to guarantee the rights of European citizens living in the country that are extremely important for the construction, food and hotel industries. Some EU citizens decide to leave the country because of the depreciation of the British pound, which reduces the value of their wages in their home countries. This is a concern among companies worried about wage inflation and the inability to fill the shortage of skilled workers with Britons.

