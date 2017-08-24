Explosion in the Center of Kiev

World | August 24, 2017, Thursday // 15:04| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Explosion in the Center of Kiev Source: Pinterest

At least 2 people are injured after a blast in Kiev, RIA Novosti reported.

The explosion took place in the very center of the Ukrainian capital. Police teams and ambulances were sent to the site.

World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Kiev, explosion, injured people
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria