Lady Gaga Publishes a Video with a Bulgarian Folk Song in "Instagram"
Society | August 24, 2017, Thursday // 13:58| Views: | Comments: 0
The video is part of the advertising campaign of the upcoming movie "Gaga: Five Foot Two", documenting her preparations for her participation in ''Super Bowl''.
World-famous music star Lady Gaga published a video with a Bulgarian folk song in her Insagram profile.
The singer is dressed in a brilliant suit and rises in the air. The film is from last year's half-time Super Bowl.
The song used for the video is "Kaval sviri".
Music has caused comments on the social network, with some people arguing whether the song is Macedonian or Bulgarian.
