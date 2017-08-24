Lady Gaga Publishes a Video with a Bulgarian Folk Song in "Instagram"

Society | August 24, 2017, Thursday // 13:58| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Lady Gaga Publishes a Video with a Bulgarian Folk Song in "Instagram" archive

World-famous music star Lady Gaga published a video with a Bulgarian folk song in her Insagram profile.

The singer is dressed in a brilliant suit and rises in the air. The film is from last year's half-time Super Bowl.

The song used for the video is "Kaval sviri".

Music has caused comments on the social network, with some people arguing whether the song is Macedonian or Bulgarian.

The video is part of the advertising campaign of the upcoming movie "Gaga: Five Foot Two", documenting her preparations for her participation in ''Super Bowl''.

Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Lady Gaga, bulgarian song
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria