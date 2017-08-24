France's Macron to Visit Bucharest to Meet President Iohannis

France's Macron to Visit Bucharest to Meet President Iohannis

Macron and Iohannis will have a one-on-one meeting to hold official talks at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace, and afterwards they will hold a joint news conference, Agerpress reported.

According to the Romanian Presidential Administration, talks will focus on developing and deepening the bilateral strategic partnership relationship, as well as European, international and security affairs.

The two presidents will tour together the Dimitrie Gusti National Village Museum in Bucharest and, at the end of the day, President Klaus Iohannis will organise a reception in honour of his French counterpart.

Macron's visit was agreed upon at meeting he had with Iohannis, on the side-lines of a European Council meeting of June 23.
Macron is on a tour to Austria, Romania and Bulgaria, and afterwards he is scheduled to host a meeting with the national leaders of Germany, Italy and Spain.

Iohannis, Romania, Emmanuel Macron, France, bilateral strategic partnership relationship
