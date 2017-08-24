Gunshots in Front of a Court in Istanbul

Bulgaria: Gunshots in Front of a Court in Istanbul Source: Twitter

Two people were injured in an assault in front of the Istanbul court, the TACC reported, referring to the CNN Turk television channel.

According to initial information, the incident happened during a murder trial. Other details are not shared.

