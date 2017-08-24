Gunshots in Front of a Court in Istanbul
Source: Twitter
Incidents » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Two people were injured in an assault in front of the Istanbul court, the TACC reported, referring to the CNN Turk television channel.
According to initial information, the incident happened during a murder trial. Other details are not shared.
- » A Large Ship Sank into a River in Brazil
- » Trains from Sofia to Northwestern Bulgaria Suspended Due to Woman's Death
- » Russian Tourist Drowned in the Black Sea
- » 33 Injured in a Collision of Two Trains in Philadelphia
- » A Woman Drove Her Car into a Group of People in the US
- » The Fire at Rostov-on-Don has Covered 120 buildings
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)