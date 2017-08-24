The incident occurred near Bergdorf Bondo, on the border between Italy and Switzerland

Eight people are missing after a landslide in Switzerland, according to the regional newspaper "Die Basler Zeitung", quoted by the Focus Agency.

As reported by local authorities, eight citizens of Switzerland, Germany and Austria have disappeared after a massive rocky slump near Bergdorf Bondo, located on the border between Italy and Switzerland. Six of them are already officially declared missing by their relatives.

A helicopter of the Swiss Army was also activated in the search operation. The authorities will provide information on its course at a special press conference scheduled for Thursday afternoon.

Meanwhile, traffic on the main road in the area remains blocked. It is specified that there are affected homes as a result of the mountain incident. Earlier, an evacuation in Bergdorf Bondo was ordered, the editorial recalls.