Big Fire in the Sofia Neighborhood "Vrajdebna"
btv.bg
Domestic » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
A warehouse was burnt on Chelopechko Shose Street. Fire fighting teams extinguish the flames, announced the Interior Ministry.
A big fire broke out in the Vrajdebna neighborhood in Sofia. Reports Nova.
A warehouse was burnt on Chelopechko Shose Street. Fire fighting teams extinguish the flames, announced the Interior Ministry.
The signal was received at the fire station at 12.20. The disaster is also near the Chelopechene neighborhood, located in the northeastern part of the capital.
Witnesses report clouds of smoke in the area.
- » Ombudsman Maya Manolova Suggests Compulsory and Free Pre-Primary Education
- » BGN 340,000 Funding For Architectural Site at Sveta Nedelya Square
- » Strelbishte District in Sofia is Protesting Again
- » Confederation of Independent Trade Unions in Bulgaria Want Decent Pay
- » Bulgarian Vegan Union Protest in Sofia Against Fur Farming
- » Lorry Carrying Gas Bottles Caught Fire on Plovdiv-Karlovo Road
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)