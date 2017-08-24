Big Fire in the Sofia Neighborhood "Vrajdebna"

Bulgaria: Big Fire in the Sofia Neighborhood "Vrajdebna"

A big fire broke out in the Vrajdebna neighborhood in Sofia. Reports Nova. 

A warehouse was burnt on Chelopechko Shose Street. Fire fighting teams extinguish the flames, announced the Interior Ministry.
The signal was received at the fire station at 12.20. The disaster is also near the Chelopechene neighborhood, located in the northeastern part of the capital.

Witnesses report clouds of smoke in the area.

