5.5 on the Richter Scale Shakes Iran and Iraq

An earthquake of magnitude 5.5 on the Richter scale is registered at the border between Iran and Iraq, the European Seismological Center reported.

The earthquake is felt at 16.42 local time, 13.42 per Greenwich, with an epicenter 81 km east of Erbil in Iraq, 162 km east of Mosul in Iraq, with a depth of 40 km. The earthquake was also felt in Iran, 200 km from the epicenter people reported a severe shake for several seconds.

There is still no information on injured and material damage