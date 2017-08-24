5 Women were Burned Alive in Tanzania Because they were Considered Witches

Five women were burned alive in Tanzania because they were considered witches, Nova TV reported.

32 men, aged between 18 and 75, will face court in Tanzania for what they have done. There are also senior officials from the Ucamah region among them.

According to the data, they have beaten their victims and then burned them alive on July 27, according to BGNES. The literal "witch hunt" is not a rare occurrence in the East African country. But in this case, the accused men have told the legislature that women have not only practiced witchcraft but are also responsible for "poisoning" other people, an AFP lawyer who was present in the trial reported.