Bulgarian National Volleyball Team to Participate in the European Championship in Poland

Men's national volleyball team kicks off today at 6:30 pm to participate in the European Championship in Poland, reported bTV.

The first rival of Bulgaria is Russian team and they will play at Arena Krakow. The match is from Preliminary Group C, where are also Slovenia and Spain.

In its second meeting, Bulgaria will face Spain on August 26 at 21:30 and in the third match the volleyball players will go against Slovenia on 28 August at 18:30.

According to the regulation, in order to continue, our volleyball players must not be the last in their preliminary group. The potential rivals of Bulgaria are in Group A, where Poland, Serbia, Finland and Estonia.