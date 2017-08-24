Who is the highest Paid Actor for Television Series in 2017

Society » CULTURE | August 24, 2017, Thursday // 12:38| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Who is the highest Paid Actor for Television Series in 2017 Source: Pinterest

Robert de Niro is the highest paid American TV actor for 2017, according to a Variety, quoted by Lenta.

He earns USD 775,000 an episode for his starring role in an Amazon studio produced series, which remains untitled for now.

Second is Mark Harmon of NCIS, who earns USD 525,000 an episode. The third place is for the Game of Thrones stars Emilia Clarke, Nikolaj Koster-Waldau, Peter Dinklidge, Kit Harrington and Lena Hadey as well as Kevin Costner ("Yellowstone") and Kevin Spacey ("House of Cards"). The salary of each of the actors is USD 500,000 per episode.

Culture » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: television, series, salaries
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria