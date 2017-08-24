Who is the highest Paid Actor for Television Series in 2017

Robert de Niro is the highest paid American TV actor for 2017, according to a Variety, quoted by Lenta.

He earns USD 775,000 an episode for his starring role in an Amazon studio produced series, which remains untitled for now.

Second is Mark Harmon of NCIS, who earns USD 525,000 an episode. The third place is for the Game of Thrones stars Emilia Clarke, Nikolaj Koster-Waldau, Peter Dinklidge, Kit Harrington and Lena Hadey as well as Kevin Costner ("Yellowstone") and Kevin Spacey ("House of Cards"). The salary of each of the actors is USD 500,000 per episode.