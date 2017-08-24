Who is the highest Paid Actor for Television Series in 2017
Source: Pinterest
Culture » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Robert de Niro is the highest paid American TV actor for 2017, according to a Variety, quoted by Lenta.
He earns USD 775,000 an episode for his starring role in an Amazon studio produced series, which remains untitled for now.
Second is Mark Harmon of NCIS, who earns USD 525,000 an episode. The third place is for the Game of Thrones stars Emilia Clarke, Nikolaj Koster-Waldau, Peter Dinklidge, Kit Harrington and Lena Hadey as well as Kevin Costner ("Yellowstone") and Kevin Spacey ("House of Cards"). The salary of each of the actors is USD 500,000 per episode.
- » Linkin Park Plan Public Event to Honor Chester Bennington
- » The Urban Culture Festival Sofia Breathes Will Take Place in Sofia This Weekend
- » Bulgarian Film Won an International Prize at Sarajevo Film Festival
- » 10th Edition of the Festival of Folklore Costumes Begins in Zheravna
- » SOLAR SUMMER Festival in Bulgaria Canceled Over Measures Against Loud Music
- » Some of the Most Ancient Vietnamese Rituals will be Presented on 18th August in Sofia
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)