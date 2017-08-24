Deadline For Bids For Bulgarian EU Presidency’s Website Expires Today

The deadline for submission of bids for the development of the website of the Bulgarian EU Council presidency expires today, the ministry in charge of the presidency said, quoted by Frog News.



Bids can be submitted by 17:30.

The website is expected to cost BGN 70,000 without VAT. This includes the development of a website and a mobile app, providing hosting and streaming.

The site of the Ministry will be moved to www.bg-eupresidency.gov.bg. The Presidency's website will be in four languages - Bulgarian, English, French and German, and will be tailored to the needs of people with disabilities.



The site will be the main source of information related to the presidency, intended for journalists, the general public as well as for practitioners and experts. It will feature a calendar with the details of all events during the Presidency.



The website is intended be the main source of information about the presidency in the first half of 2018. It will display a timetable of events and will allow the public to watch live the open debates.

It could be found on www.eu2018bg.bg from December 1, 2017.