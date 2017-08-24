State of Emergency has been Declared on the Territory of 30 Districts Due to the Cyclone Harvey

Texas Governor Greg Abbott has alerted 30 districts in the United States because of the approach of the tropical cyclone Harvey. He urged relief agencies to increase their readiness to help the population and cope with the consequences of the disaster, NOVA informs.

"The Texas people believe that in the event of an emergency, we must act immediately and be vigilant, so I do the preliminary steps before the disaster causes damage," Abbott said. According to him, this measure will allow the state to react to the danger as quickly as possible.

The US National Meteorological Service predicts that cyclone will increase in the coming days and cause severe floods and storms along the Gulf Coast. The wind speed at Harvey's epicenter reaches 15.6 meters per second. Cyclone could hit Texas on Friday.