State of Emergency has been Declared on the Territory of 30 Districts Due to the Cyclone Harvey

Society » ENVIRONMENT | August 24, 2017, Thursday // 12:15| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: State of Emergency has been Declared on the Territory of 30 Districts Due to the Cyclone Harvey Source: Pixabay

Texas Governor Greg Abbott has alerted 30 districts in the United States because of the approach of the tropical cyclone Harvey. He urged relief agencies to increase their readiness to help the population and cope with the consequences of the disaster, NOVA informs.

"The Texas people believe that in the event of an emergency, we must act immediately and be vigilant, so I do the preliminary steps before the disaster causes damage," Abbott said. According to him, this measure will allow the state to react to the danger as quickly as possible.

The US National Meteorological Service predicts that cyclone will increase in the coming days and cause severe floods and storms along the Gulf Coast. The wind speed at Harvey's epicenter reaches 15.6 meters per second. Cyclone could hit Texas on Friday.

Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: cyclone, US, state of emergency
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria