Confederation of Independent Trade Unions in Bulgaria Want Decent Pay

Politics » DOMESTIC | August 24, 2017, Thursday // 12:07| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Confederation of Independent Trade Unions in Bulgaria Want Decent Pay archive

In a letter to Minister of Labour and Social Policy Biser Petkov, the Confederation of Independent Trade Unions in Bulgaria (CITUB) in Bulgaria supports the proposal by the European Commission, set down in Directive 96/71/EC regarding the posting of workers, for replacing the words ‘’minimum rates of pay’’ by ‘’remuneration’’.

According to the CITUB this change will enable Bulgarian workers to receive decent pay, equal to that of their colleagues in Western Europe.

At the same time, for the first half of 2017, the growth of the average insurable income is over 6% and the income from insurance contributions increases by over 10%.

According to media publications, this will be one of the talking points during the upcoming visit to Bulgaria by French President Emmanuel Macron. 

 

Source: Bulgarian National Radio / BGNES 

Domestic » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: CITUB, payment, Biser Petkov
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria