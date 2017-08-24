Confederation of Independent Trade Unions in Bulgaria Want Decent Pay

In a letter to Minister of Labour and Social Policy Biser Petkov, the Confederation of Independent Trade Unions in Bulgaria (CITUB) in Bulgaria supports the proposal by the European Commission, set down in Directive 96/71/EC regarding the posting of workers, for replacing the words ‘’minimum rates of pay’’ by ‘’remuneration’’.

According to the CITUB this change will enable Bulgarian workers to receive decent pay, equal to that of their colleagues in Western Europe.

At the same time, for the first half of 2017, the growth of the average insurable income is over 6% and the income from insurance contributions increases by over 10%.

According to media publications, this will be one of the talking points during the upcoming visit to Bulgaria by French President Emmanuel Macron.

Source: Bulgarian National Radio / BGNES