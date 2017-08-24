The United States Said they Would not Allow Venezuela to Collapse

The United States will not allow Venezuela to collapse, assured Vice President Mike Pence, quoted by the France press and BNT.

Pence warned that such a collapse would endanger all the countries from the Western Hemisphere. It would lead to an increase in drug trafficking with lethal consequences, he argued in a speech to 600 people in a Catholic church in Miami, Florida, where the Venezuelan community has a strong presence.

"Working with our allies in the Latin American region, the United States will face and defeat all those who dare threaten our well-being," said Pence. The US Vice President made a recent tour of Latin America. One of the main topics of his talks was precisely the Venezuelan crisis, where at least 125 people were killed since the start of opposition protests against President Nicholas Maduro in April.