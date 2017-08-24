Bulgarian Military Doctors are Going to Mali

A team of Bulgarian military doctors went to Mali. For the 15th time since 2013, our specialists have been involved in the Mali Security Training Mission of the European Union. Reports Frognews.

The next team is made up of four people and will take care of the health of the personnel of the operation headquarters based in the capital, Bamako. The duration of the mission is 4 months and the change of teams takes place on a rotation basis. "I wish you a successful mission and come back alive and healthy," wished them before leaving VRD, the head of the Military Academy, Prof. Dr. Ventsislav Mutafchiiski, and shared valuable tips for their stay there.

Bulgarian military medics have been involved in various humanitarian and peacekeeping missions abroad for more than a century and have always received excellent marks for their performance. This is an exclusive testimonial for the high rating not only of the MMA but also of the Bulgarian Army for participating in international missions. Besides the hot spots of the world, our military doctors are always ready to help the population and in peacetime - in case of natural disasters, industrial accidents, terrorist acts and others.