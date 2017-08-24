2 Arrested After Spanish Van with Gas Canisters Found Near Gig

A SPANISH van loaded with gas canisters was stopped by police near a concert venue in Rotterdam after a tip-off by security services, with two people arrested.

Iconic dance venue the Maassilo was evacuated as Californian band the Allah-Las were due to perform in Rotterdam.

The driver of the van – who was reportedly Spanish – was arrested by police after the incident near the Dutch concert hall.

Event organisers apologised for the cancellation and posted on Twitter that police warned them of a terror threat.

And the mayor of Rotterdam later confirmed that the event was cancelled after a tip-off by security services in Spain.

It is not believed to be linked to the terrorist attack in Barcelona last week.

A second man has been arrested in the south of the Netherlands in connection to the Rotterdam alert.

A specialist anti-terror unit rushed to the scene and hundreds of concert-goers were held back by police.

And the band were escorted out of the back entrance with a heavy police escort.

When full, the venue holds around a thousand people.

It is not the first time the band has been at the centre of a terror scare.

The band have revealed before that they have had trouble in Turkey because of the religious references in their name.

The group claim they mean no offence, though, and just went for something that sounded "holy".

It comes just months after 80,000 spectators were forced to flee Rock am Ring in Nuremberg, Germany, over a similar threat.

And that news came just weeks after 22 people were killed in a terror attack during a concert at the Manchester Arena.