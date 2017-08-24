NIMH: Sunny Weather with Temperatures Between 25° and 30°

It will be sunny today. The morning will be cool with temperatures in valleys slightly below 10°C. During the day, the maximum temperatures will reach 25°C to 30°C, in Sofia - about 25°C. This is the weather forecast reported by the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH) with the Bulgarian Academy of Sciences, quoted by Focus News Agency.

Atmospheric pressure is higher than the average for the month and will continue to rise.



Sunny and breezy along the Black Sea Coast with maximum temperatures between 25°C and 28°C. Sea water temperature is 24°C - 25°C.

Sunny in the mountains with moderate to strong wind from north - northwest. The maximum temperature at 1,200 m will be about 18°C, at 2,000 m - about 12°C.

Weather in the mountains is good for tourism, the Mountain Rescue Service announced.



Temperatures range from 0 to 10 degrees Celsius. A light northwest wind is felt in the highest parts of the mountains.

All lift facilities except in Vitosha are operating according to their summer hours.



No incidents with tourists were registered in the past twenty-four hours.



More information about the situation and the weather in the mountains is available on the official website of the Mountain Rescue Service ( www.pss-bg.bg/ ) and on the following phone lines: 02/ 9632000 and 1470 (for all mobile operators).