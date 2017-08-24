Today is the Draw for the Champions League Groups
After the last matches in the Champions League final round, all the teams for the group stage of the tournament were announced last night, informs the Bulgarian National Television.
Real Madrid (Spain), Bayern (Germany), Chelsea (England), Juventus (Italy), Monaco (France), Benfica (Portugal), Spartak (Russia) and Shakhtar (Ukraine) are in the first pot.
Barcelona, Atletico and Sevilla (all from Spain), Manchester City and Manchester United (England), Borussia (Dortmund, Germany), PSG (France) and Porto (Portugal) are the second.
Napoli and Roma (Italy), Tottenham and Liverpool (England), Basel (Switzerland), Olympiakos (Greece), Anderlecht (Belgium), Besiktas (Turkey) are the third.
CSKA (Russia), Celtic (Scotland), Feyenoord (Netherlands, Maribor (Slovenia), Leipzig (Germany), Karabakh (Azerbaijan), APOEL (Cyprus), Sporting (Portugal) are among the fourth.
The draw is today at 19.00 (Bulgarian time) in Monaco.
