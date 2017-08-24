Elon Musk Introduced the New SpaceX Spacesuit

The owner of SpaceX, Elon Musk, has released the first shot of a suit designed for future flights of the Dragon spacecraft.

First photo of the SpaceX Spacesuit reads the text under Musk's "Instagram" photo. One can see a person in the shuttle porthole. Musk emphasizes that the suit is a working model rather than just a mock-up, and promised the next few days to give more information. He pointed out that the new suit had successfully passed the vacuum tests.

"It was tricky to balance between appearance and functionality." Musk did not explain what the new suit would be, but according to his CNBC channel he would not be fit for the open space. This is testified by the fact that it appears to be much lighter than the space suits that NASA uses for astronauts who go beyond the ISS.