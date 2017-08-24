A Large Ship Sank into a River in Brazil

Society » INCIDENTS | August 24, 2017, Thursday // 11:27| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: A Large Ship Sank into a River in Brazil Source: Twitter

At least seven people died after a ship of 70 people sank into the Shingu River in northern Brazil, the Associated Press and Reuters reported, citing authorities, DARIK said.
 
A total of 25 people managed to save themselves by swiming to shore, but 38 are missing, media reported, quoting authorities in the state of Para.
 
The ship sunk as it traveled from Santarém to Vitoria da Shingu, the information portal G1 pointed out.
 
The cause of the shipwreck is not yet known. Shingu is a tributary of the Amazon River.

Incidents » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Brazil, ship, sink, incident
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria