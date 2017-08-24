A Large Ship Sank into a River in Brazil
Source: Twitter
At least seven people died after a ship of 70 people sank into the Shingu River in northern Brazil, the Associated Press and Reuters reported, citing authorities, DARIK said.
A total of 25 people managed to save themselves by swiming to shore, but 38 are missing, media reported, quoting authorities in the state of Para.
The ship sunk as it traveled from Santarém to Vitoria da Shingu, the information portal G1 pointed out.
The cause of the shipwreck is not yet known. Shingu is a tributary of the Amazon River.
