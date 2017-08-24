Afghanistan War Cost the United States 2,400 Killed, 20,000 Wounded and USD 840 Billion

President Donald Trump promised in his election campaign that the United States would cease to act as a global police officer, but made a spectacular turn and stepped up US military involvement in Afghanistan, the Paris based Monde wrote today, and on this occasion announced the following statistics:

The Afghan War, which has continued since 2001, is the longest war involving the United States since the declaration of their independence in the late 18th century. While most Western countries withdrew their troops on January 1, 2015, when the NATO mission in Afghanistan ended, the United States left 8,400 soldiers to which they would add another 4,000 at Trump's command. This is far from the maximum of 100,000 US soldiers in 2011.

The Afghanistan war has so far claimed 2403 US soldiers - twice as much as all other victims (1136 people) of the other countries in the coalition. Wounded Americans are 20,092, of whom nearly 5,000 were under the age of 22.

US military operations in Afghanistan, Iraq and Syria have cost so far more than USD 2 trillion, with Afghanistan alone cost USD 840 billion on military operations. Separately, the US has given USD 110 billion to restore Afghanistan.