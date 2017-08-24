Serbia Brings Back its Diplomats to Skopje

Serbia brings back its diplomats to Skopje. This was clear after a phone call yesterday between Macedonian Prime Minister Zoran Zaev and Serbian President Alexander Vucic. Reports Sega. 

A heavy conflict broke out between Macedonia and Serbia after the authorities in Belgrade surprisingly withdrew all staff from their embassy in Skopje on Sunday.

Belgrade accused Skopje of acting against Serbia's interests and lying about its position on Kosovo. In an interview with state-run television, RTS Vucic said hours before the conversation that he knew Macedonia would keep Kosovo's membership in UNESCO, and it is "obvious" that for three months the new cabinet does not speak the truth.

In a lengthy and open telephone conversation, the two leaders agreed to work to deepen and advance bilateral relations, and any problems in their relationship would only be solved through dialogue. "The Republic of Macedonia and the Republic of Serbia will strengthen contacts at the highest level and mutually support each other on the road to the EU, as well as to strengthen good neighborly relations, which will contribute to the stability of the region," the official announcement of the conversation says .

