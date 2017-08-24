Environmentalists Demand the Closure of a Mink Farm
Environmentalists will go out today to protest against the existence of a mink farm in Bulgaria, BNR said. They will gather at 11.30 am before the Ministry of Agriculture.
The reason for dissatisfaction is a draft of the Ministry of Agriculture for changes in the ordinance on the conditions for breeding animals.
It proposes to eliminate all the texts that create a problem for the activity of the mink farm in Stara Zagora, say environmentalists. According to them, for more than two years, the institutions have closed their eyes to the irregularities on this farm and refuse information on how the animals are kept and killed there.
If the ordinance is adopted, it will lead to an increase in the risk to the environment and human health in the region due to the invasive species such as the mink.
Bulgaria will become one of the few countries in Europe in which this inhumane business will develop, the organizers of the protest are categorical.
- » Three Bodies Found on Mont Blanc After Being Hidden by Glacier for Decades
- » A Man from Massachusetts Hit a Jackpot of Over USD 700 Million
- » In the Near 50-100 Years Climate in Bulgaria to Get Closer to the African One
- » British Tourist Arrested in Turkey After Attempting to Fly Home with Gold Coins Found While Snorkelling
- » The Police Scattered Protesters Against Trump with Smoke Grenades
- » Linkin Park Plan Public Event to Honor Chester Bennington