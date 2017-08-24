Environmentalists Demand the Closure of a Mink Farm

Environmentalists will go out today to protest against the existence of a mink farm in Bulgaria, BNR said. They will gather at 11.30 am before the Ministry of Agriculture.

The reason for dissatisfaction is a draft of the Ministry of Agriculture for changes in the ordinance on the conditions for breeding animals.

It proposes to eliminate all the texts that create a problem for the activity of the mink farm in Stara Zagora, say environmentalists. According to them, for more than two years, the institutions have closed their eyes to the irregularities on this farm and refuse information on how the animals are kept and killed there.

If the ordinance is adopted, it will lead to an increase in the risk to the environment and human health in the region due to the invasive species such as the mink.

Bulgaria will become one of the few countries in Europe in which this inhumane business will develop, the organizers of the protest are categorical.