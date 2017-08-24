A Man from Massachusetts Hit a Jackpot of Over USD 700 Million

A winning ticket for the record USD 758 million was registered in Massachusetts. The lucky winner has had 1 in 292 chance of success among the record number of tickets sold, bTV reported.

This is the second highest win in the history of the American lottery. In 2016, the USD 1.6 billion jackpot was split between three winning tickets. If the winner of this week claims its astronomical win, it will pick up more of the three winners last year.

Three California tickets have faded away from the big blow. Tickets purchased at Milpitas, Daly City and Newport Beach had 5 out of 6 possible numbers. The state is a record-holder in sold tickets - an average of 67,000 people per minute have tried their luck at the peak hours on Wednesday.

The last winner of the lottery is from June 10, and if the man from Massachusetts does not claim his prize, the amount will reach 1 billion for the next draw.