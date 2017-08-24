America Restricts US Visas to Four Countries

The administration of President Donald Trump has threatened to impose restrictions on the issuance of visas to four countries refusing to cooperate with the US Department of Homeland Security in the field of deportation, reported BGNES.

So far they do not announced which are the four countries and for which categories of citizens the restrictions will apply.

After Donald Trump was elected as president in November 2016, 167,350 foreigners were deported from the United States, and for the entire fiscal year 2016, the number of deportees was 240,255. Most of them are from Latin America, mostly Mexicans.