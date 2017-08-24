America Restricts US Visas to Four Countries

World | August 24, 2017, Thursday // 10:26| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: America Restricts US Visas to Four Countries pixabay.com

The administration of President Donald Trump has threatened to impose restrictions on the issuance of visas to four countries  refusing to cooperate with the US Department of Homeland Security in the field of deportation, reported BGNES.

So far they do not announced which are the four countries and for which categories of citizens the restrictions will apply.

After Donald Trump was elected as president in November 2016, 167,350 foreigners were deported from the United States, and for the entire fiscal year 2016, the number of deportees was 240,255. Most of them are from Latin America, mostly Mexicans.

World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Donald Trump, visa, restriction
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria