Poland has Called on the EC to End the Criminal Procedure Against the Country Because of Migrants

Poland has called on the European Commission to end the criminal proceedings against it for failing to comply with its obligations to accept migrants in line with the quotas imposed by Brussels, Reuters reported.

"Otherwise, we are ready to bring the case to the European Court of Justice," the Polish Foreign Ministry warned in a statement quoted by BTA. Last month, the EC called on Poland, the Czech Republic and Hungary to accept the corresponding number of migrants, otherwise threatening them with sanctions. Poland's ruling Justice and Law Conservative Party has repeatedly criticized the European Commission's scheme for the resettlement of asylum seekers in EU member states to ease the burden on Italy and Greece that have problems with the mass influx of migrants across the Mediterranean. Earlier on Wednesday, Polish Interior Minister Mariusz Blaszczak warned that the Union's quota policy was dangerous.

"Paris, Stockholm, Brussels, Berlin, Manchester, Barcelona," he wrote in a statement, referring to the Islamist attacks in these places in the last few years, killing hundreds of people. "How many European cities have to be hit by terrorists to wake up the European Union?" Blaszczak asked. "So does the European Commission admit that the blind reception of all those arriving on European shores is equivalent to putting a loophole around the door," he told the EC.