The Russian Ambassador to Sudan was Found Dead in his Home

Russian Ambassador to Sudan, Mirgayas Shirinskiy, was found dead at his home in Khartoum, Reuters and the France press reported, citing local authorities.

It is assumed that the diplomat who had high blood pressure died of natural causes. The 62-year-old Mirgayas Shirinskiy died in his swimming pool. According to the press secretary of the Russian Embassy in Sudan Sergey Konyashin, however, the diplomat was found with signs of a severe heart attack. A doctor was called, but he could not save Shirinski, TASS reported.