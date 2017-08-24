Bulgarian Vegan Union Protest in Sofia Against Fur Farming

The Bulgarian Vegan Union is organizing a national protest today against fur farming in Bulgaria, reported BGNES.

The protest will take place in front of the Ministry of Agriculture and Food building in Sofia.

The participants demand the banning of such activities nationwide.

According to the protestors, it is inadmissible for Bulgaria to be transformed into a ‘’third world’’ country in this regard, in view of the fact that throughout Europe this is an activity that is being banned.

‘’Is law making allowed to pursue business interests instead of civilian ones? Is it permissible not to apply any sanctions for such general violations of ordinances? Is it permissible to rearing cattle in Bulgaria at all? Is it permissible to become a "third world" country in this respect, since such activity is forbidden throughout Europe? We will not stop fighting’’, the protesters are saying.

The national vegan protest will be repeated on the 31st of August.