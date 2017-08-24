Bulgarian Vegan Union Protest in Sofia Against Fur Farming

Politics » DOMESTIC | August 24, 2017, Thursday // 10:20| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Bulgarian Vegan Union Protest in Sofia Against Fur Farming pixabay.com

The Bulgarian Vegan Union is organizing a national protest today against fur farming in Bulgaria, reported BGNES.

The protest will take place in front of the Ministry of Agriculture and Food building in Sofia.

The participants demand the banning of such activities nationwide.

According to the protestors, it is inadmissible for Bulgaria to be transformed into a ‘’third world’’ country in this regard, in view of the fact that throughout Europe this is an activity that is being banned.

‘’Is law making allowed to pursue business interests instead of civilian ones? Is it permissible not to apply any sanctions for such general violations of ordinances? Is it permissible to rearing cattle in Bulgaria at all? Is it permissible to become a "third world" country in this respect, since such activity is forbidden throughout Europe? We will not stop fighting’’, the protesters are saying.

The national vegan protest will be repeated on the 31st of August. 

Domestic » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: bulgarian vegan union, fur farming, third country
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria