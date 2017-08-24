Bulgarian Vegan Union Protest in Sofia Against Fur Farming
The Bulgarian Vegan Union is organizing a national protest today against fur farming in Bulgaria, reported BGNES.
The protest will take place in front of the Ministry of Agriculture and Food building in Sofia.
The participants demand the banning of such activities nationwide.
According to the protestors, it is inadmissible for Bulgaria to be transformed into a ‘’third world’’ country in this regard, in view of the fact that throughout Europe this is an activity that is being banned.
‘’Is law making allowed to pursue business interests instead of civilian ones? Is it permissible not to apply any sanctions for such general violations of ordinances? Is it permissible to rearing cattle in Bulgaria at all? Is it permissible to become a "third world" country in this respect, since such activity is forbidden throughout Europe? We will not stop fighting’’, the protesters are saying.
The national vegan protest will be repeated on the 31st of August.
- » Lorry Carrying Gas Bottles Caught Fire on Plovdiv-Karlovo Road
- » Bulgarian Interior Minister Stopped The Public Order for the Emergency Number 112
- » Tsvetan Kitov is Re-Appointed as Chairman of the State Agency For Technical Operations
- » Emergency Phone 112 will not Stop Working for People
- » The Interior Ministry has Appointed 934 New Policemen this Year
- » Konstantin Kamenarov is the New Director General of the Bulgarian National Television