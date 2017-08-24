The EU will not Discuss British Border Proposals During the Brexit Talks

British proposals to ensure an invisible Border after Brexit will not be discussed next week when the latest round of negotiations between the EU and the UK get under way in Brussels, The Irish Times.



The British government has recently tabled proposals for avoiding a customs border on the island of Ireland after Brexit, but its suggestions for new customs arrangements, or that most Irish firms be exempted from any tariffs that are introduced, received a cool response in Dublin and Brussels this week.



The Irish Times now understands that the EU negotiating team will not discuss the British proposals when the Brexit talks reconvene in Brussels early next week for the third session of the negotiations.



EU sources say the British proposals on the customs border will not be on the agenda because it forms part of the “future relationship” phase of the Brexit talks, which Brussels says cannot start until sufficient progress is made on the separation agreement.