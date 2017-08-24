Bulgaria Expects French President Emmanuel Macron

Emanuel Macron's visit is very important, but the question is where our interests will cross, "says the journalist Tony Nikolov on bTV.

The French president arrives on a working visit in Bulgaria later today. Tomorrow he will meet with the Bulgarian President Rumen Radev and Prime Minister Boyko Borisov.

Bulgaria is the last point of what they called "Austerlitz Format". Macron believes Bulgaria is one of the most pro-European countries, "added Nikolov.

The options for development of bilateral relations, cooperation in economy, investments and culture, the guard of the EU’s external borders and the ideas for the future of Europe – those will be the accents of Mr. Macron’s meetings in this country.

The talks will focus also on the priorities, implemented into the agenda of the Bulgarian EU presidency, the European perspective of the Western Balkans and Bulgaria’s accession into Schengen and the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development.