Lorry Carrying Gas Bottles Caught Fire on Plovdiv-Karlovo Road

A lorry carrying bottles of methane gas caught fire on 23rd of August on the road between Plovdiv and Karlovo, South Bulgaria. The incident occurred 2 km away from the village of Dolna Mahala, reported BNT.

Some of the bottles exploded.

Trafic was termporarily suspended in both directions of Plovdiv-Karlovo road. Vehicles and passengers remained blocked and waited for a long time.

The exploded bottles were moved away by the firefighters who arrived on the site of the incident. At the same time, four teams were constantly spraying liquid on the rest of the bottles because of gas leak.

In all likelihood, the fire srarted from the tires of the TIR lorry. Drivers were convinced that it was not is good technical condition.