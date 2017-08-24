ISIS Threatens With New Attacks Against Spain

ISIS has praised last week's van attack in Barcelona, which left 13 people dead, and called for more attacks in Spain, CNN reports.



In a propaganda video released by the SITE Intelligence Group Wednesday, an ISIS member describes the Barcelona perpetrators as "our brothers," while another threatens "Spanish Christians" and promises to return the country to the "land of the Caliphate."



Soon after the Barcelona attack, ISIS' media wing, Amaq, issued a statement calling the attackers "soldiers of the Islamic State," although ISIS did not explicitly claim responsibility.