Turkey, Iraq to Cooperate to Defeat PKK, FM Çavuşoğlu Says

Turkey will cooperate with Iraq to defeat the PKK terror group in the country, Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu said Wednesday, as he reiterated the country's determination to also fight Daesh and support Iraq's territorial integrity, reported Daily Sabah.



Speaking at a news conference with his Iraqi counterpart Ibrahim Jafari in Baghdad, Çavuşoğlu said that the PKK terrorist group also poses a threat to Iraq's security.



"We will work together to ensure that the PKK is defeated in Iraq" Çavuşoğlu said, highlighting that the PKK poses a threat, the same way Daesh terrorists do.



Çavuşoğlu also touched upon the upcoming referendum in the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG)-administered Northern Iraq, saying that Turkey opposes it