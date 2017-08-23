Turkey, Iraq to Cooperate to Defeat PKK, FM Çavuşoğlu Says

World » SOUTHEAST EUROPE | August 23, 2017, Wednesday // 17:06| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Turkey, Iraq to Cooperate to Defeat PKK, FM Çavuşoğlu Says pixabay.com

Turkey will cooperate with Iraq to defeat the PKK terror group in the country, Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu said Wednesday, as he reiterated the country's determination to also fight Daesh and support Iraq's territorial integrity, reported Daily Sabah. 

Speaking at a news conference with his Iraqi counterpart Ibrahim Jafari in Baghdad, Çavuşoğlu said that the PKK terrorist group also poses a threat to Iraq's security.

"We will work together to ensure that the PKK is defeated in Iraq" Çavuşoğlu said, highlighting that the PKK poses a threat, the same way Daesh terrorists do.

Çavuşoğlu also touched upon the upcoming referendum in the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG)-administered Northern Iraq, saying that Turkey opposes it

Southeast Europe » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Mevlut Cavusoglu, PKK teror group, turkey
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria