Bulgaria: In the Near 50-100 Years Climate in Bulgaria to Get Closer to the African One pixabay.com

In the near 50-100 years, the climate in Bulgaria will get closer to the African one, which will affect agriculture. This was said by Prof. Hristo Pimpirev, Director of the Bulgarian Antarctic Institute, quoted by expert.bg.

In his words, Antarctica is the kitchen of the entire planet.

"Soon part of the ''Larsen C'' iceberg broke away. This inevitably influences the climate of the whole planet, including our country and people living on the Balkan Peninsula in general.''

26th Bulgarian expedition to Antarctica will be the first since the adoption of the National Polar Program of the Republic of Bulgaria by the Council of Ministers in August last year.

The director of the Bulgarian Antarctic Institute commented that there will be international participation of scientists from all over the world.

