British Tourist Arrested in Turkey After Attempting to Fly Home with Gold Coins Found While Snorkelling

Society | August 23, 2017, Wednesday // 16:31| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: British Tourist Arrested in Turkey After Attempting to Fly Home with Gold Coins Found While Snorkelling pixabay.com

A British tourist has been arrested in Turkey after he reportedly attempted to fly home with coins he found while snorkelling, according to the Independent.co.uk.

Toby Robyns was detained at Bodrum airport on Friday on suspicion of “finding Turkish artefacts without notifying authorities”, The Sun said.

The 52-year-old father-of-five, from Southwick, West Sussex, discovered the 13 coins while snorkelling during a two-week holiday in Turgutreis and tried to take them home as a souvenir, the newspaper said.

He is reportedly being held at Milas prison while he waits to hear whether he will be charged.

James Stoneham, a family friend, said: “This was harmless fun on a holiday.

“When he went to get his flight home they dragged him off and searched his hand luggage.”

A Foreign Office spokesman said: “We are assisting a British man following his arrest in Bodrum and remain in contact with his family and the Turkish authorities.”

Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: british tourists, gold, coins, turkey, fly
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria