Bulgarian Interior Minister Stopped The Public Order for the Emergency Number 112

Interior Minister Valentin Radev announced at the Council of Ministers that he has forbidden the appointment of officers in the Ministry of Interior administration until the number of police officers has been filled.

From May 5 until now, 245 uniformed officers in the gendarmerie and police, 129 in the Border Police and 560 in the Capital Directorate of Interior and district directorate have been appointed, reported BGNES.

Minister Radev noted that he stopped the public order for the emergency number 112.

The maintenance of the communication system of single emergency number 112 was discontinued last week due to the expiry of the contract between the Ministry of Health and the consortium of companies in charge of the system’s maintenance, Novinite recalls.