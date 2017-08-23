Bulgarian Interior Minister Stopped The Public Order for the Emergency Number 112

Politics » DOMESTIC | August 23, 2017, Wednesday // 16:13| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Bulgarian Interior Minister Stopped The Public Order for the Emergency Number 112 archive

Interior Minister Valentin Radev announced at the Council of Ministers that he has forbidden the appointment of officers in the Ministry of Interior administration until the number of police officers has been filled.

From May 5 until now, 245 uniformed officers in the gendarmerie and police, 129 in the Border Police and 560 in the Capital Directorate of Interior and district directorate have been appointed, reported BGNES.

Minister Radev noted that he stopped the public order for  the emergency number 112.

The maintenance of the communication system of single emergency number 112 was discontinued last week due to the expiry of the contract between the Ministry of Health and the consortium of companies in charge of the system’s maintenance, Novinite recalls. 

 

Domestic » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: interior ministry, Valentin Radev, emergency number, 112
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria