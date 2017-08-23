Barcelona is Suing Neymar for EUR 8.5 Million, the Footballer Files Countersuit

Sports | August 23, 2017, Wednesday // 15:31| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Barcelona is Suing Neymar for EUR 8.5 Million, the Footballer Files Countersuit YouTube.com

The lawyers of the Paris Saint-Germain star announced that the Brazilian was astounded by his former club's decision to bring him to court for failing to meet his obligations with the Catalonians.

"Once we have received a formal notice of Barcelona's intention to seek money through the local court, and after examining all the details, the defence will take all necessary steps in the established order." 

The Barcelona management hold the opinion that Neymar has to pay the club EUR 8.5 million for failing to meet specific obligations. Last year the footballer continued his contract with Barca until 2021, and now the club wants to return the loyalty bonus paid to the striker for the re-signing as well as 10% interest.

Sports » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Barcelona, lawsuit, Neymar
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria