Barcelona is Suing Neymar for EUR 8.5 Million, the Footballer Files Countersuit

The lawyers of the Paris Saint-Germain star announced that the Brazilian was astounded by his former club's decision to bring him to court for failing to meet his obligations with the Catalonians.

"Once we have received a formal notice of Barcelona's intention to seek money through the local court, and after examining all the details, the defence will take all necessary steps in the established order."

The Barcelona management hold the opinion that Neymar has to pay the club EUR 8.5 million for failing to meet specific obligations. Last year the footballer continued his contract with Barca until 2021, and now the club wants to return the loyalty bonus paid to the striker for the re-signing as well as 10% interest.