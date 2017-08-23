The Police Scattered Protesters Against Trump with Smoke Grenades
The police in Phoenix, the US, scattered with smoke grenades protesters in front of the congress center where President Donald Trump spoke to his supporters.
The police explained that they had to act like this because the demonstrators began throwing stones and bottles. At a meeting with his supporters, Trump once again challenged himself to build a wall on the border with Mexico.
"If we need to, we will close the government, but we will build the wall," the US president said.
