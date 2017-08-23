Linkin Park Plan Public Event to Honor Chester Bennington

Linkin Park will host a public event in Los Angeles to honor late singer Chester Bennington. The band announced their plans in a short but poignant note on Facebook, saying they would share specific details soon. Bennington died by suicide on July 20th.

Linkin Park also addressed their fans, writing, "Just wanted to say thank you to all our fans around the world for the tremendous outpouring of love, which has strengthened our spirit during this incredibly difficult time. The five of us are so grateful for all of your support as we heal and build the future of Linkin Park."

Linkin Park has not performed or made many public appearances since Bennington's death. However, the band did issue a statement in which they discussed their "grief and denial" while reminiscing about their time with the singer.

"Your absence leaves a void that can never be filled — a boisterous, funny, ambitious, creative, kind, generous voice in the room is missing," the band wrote. "We're trying to remind ourselves that the demons who took you away from us were always part of the deal. After all, it was the way you sang about those demons that made everyone fall in love with you in the first place. You fearlessly put them on display, and in doing so, brought us together and taught us to be more human."

Bennington was laid to rest at a private service July 29th at the South Coast Botanical Garden in Palos Verdes Estates, California. During the ceremony, Linkin Park's Mike Shinoda and Joe Hahn delivered eulogies, as did Bennington's Dead by Sunrise bandmate, Ryan Shuck.

Fans around the world have also organized their own public memorials, while the countless musicians have also honored the late singer. Recently Coldplay's Chris Martin covered Linkin Park's "Crawling" at a show in New Jersey, while Jay-Z performed "Numb/Encore" – from his collaborative LP with Linkin Park, Collision Course – at V Festival.

