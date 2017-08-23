Typhoon Paralyzed Parts of China

Typhoon Hato approached closely Hong Kong, literally paralyzing the megalopolis, NOVA informs.

Schools, state offices, banks and offices were closed. Work was terminated at the cargo port. Ferries also do not move. The stock market is also not working.

Hundreds of flights from Check Point International Airport were cancelled or delayed.

According to meteorologists, the typhoid epicenter is located about 100 km southeast of Hong Kong. The tropical cyclone moves northwest to the continental China coast. It carries rain and wind at a speed of up to 145 km / h.

China's Guangdong Province is also in the way of the storm, According to local media, thousands of people have been evacuated from the dangerous areas along the coast.

The storm also left Macao without electricity. More than 100 flights from the local airport were cancelled or delayed.

Streets have become rivers. Those who try to move are forced to fight a wind of 165 km / h.

There are currently no reports of victims of Hato.

