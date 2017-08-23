Tsvetan Kitov is Re-Appointed as Chairman of the State Agency For Technical Operations

The chairman of the State Agency for Technical Operations Tsvetan Kitov was re-appointed to the position at today's Government meeting, reported BGNES.

The proposal for his dismissal was submitted by Prime Minister Boyko Borisov, who is directly responsible for the agency's work on the implementation of special intelligence means.

Tsvetan Kitov is a long-time employee of the Ministry of the Interior, he has worked on "Operational-technical information" and in the National Security Service. He joined SANS (State Agency of National Security) at its establishment in 2008. Since August 2013 he has been Deputy Chair of State Agency for Technical Operations - DATO, and since October 2013 he has been appointed as chairman.

In order to change the chairman of the DATO, a presidential decree is needed, and the government is making the proposal. 

